Sooryavanshi is turning out to be a monstrous grosser every Bollywood was eagerly waiting for. After a blockbuster weekend, the collection for day 4 is simply outstanding. Below is all you need to know about Akshay Kumar’s latest cop drama.

During the first weekend, the film managed to make a business of 77.08 crores. After such a huge weekend collection, a sharp fall was expected on the first Monday, but word-of-mouth is holding the business up.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi has earned in the range of 14-15 crores on day 4. One can say that the film has passed the Monday test with flying colours. The total collection now stands in the range of 91.08-92.08 crores. The entry into the 100 crore club is expected by today.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Abhimanyu Singh, Gulshan Grover and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. It also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos.

Meanwhile, the film has surpassed some of Rohit Shetty’s own records. Speaking of the weekend numbers, Chennai Express which had released way back in 2013, had made 93.66 crores in its first weekend. Golmaal Again had been big too at 87.60 crores during the first weekend. Singham Returns did a business of 78 crores. And now, Shetty’s cop drama has grabbed the 4th spot on the list.

Interestingly, these are different times and hence the fact that Sooryavanshi is still his fourth-biggest weekend ever at 77.08 crores is a testimony to the fact that he indeed understands the pulse of the audiences. Shetty is by all means amongst the most successful directors that Bollywood has today when it comes to sheers consistency and the level at which his films perform.

