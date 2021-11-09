Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a lot of romantic tracks already. The makers have fulfilled Shamita Shetty’s wish when Raqesh Bapat entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Another couple Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal were evicted on the same day. But what’s exactly cooking between ‘good friends’ Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra? Scroll below for the latest update!

It was during last Weekend Ka Vaar when Ekta Kapoor entered the show for a fun session. Everyone could see that she is close to Karan. There came a point where she even directly ended up asking the Love School host whether he likes Tejasswi. As expected, he didn’t shy away from confessing his feelings.

During last night’s episode, one could witness Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra having a heart-to-heart conversation at late night when everybody was asleep. The lights were off and Nishant Bhatt was seen sleeping on the same bed. As they discussed certain matters in the house, Karan told Tejasswi that she doesn’t treat him right a lot of times.

He even asked her if she knows whom she’s talking to that rudely. To which, Tejasswi Prakash says, “Karan Kundrra hoga apne ghar pe.” As the conversation intensifies, the YRKKH actor straight-forward ends up asking “Do you like me?”

Tejasswi blushes and answers, “What kind of question is this?” Well, she might have dodged the answer but it was all evident on her face. Kundrra then improvised and asked her if she likes him as a friend. To which, the actress said yes.

Karan Kundrra was disappointed when Tejasswi Prakash asked him to “back off” during a conversation in the jungle area, where even Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian were present. He was even seen talking to Raqesh Bapat about it.

