Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and has been high on drama ever since it began last month. Karan Kundrra has been making headlines for the past few weeks after his infamous altercation with Pratik Sehajpal. His romance with Tejasswi Prakash also received a lot of attention from the viewers.

On some days he is called a hypocrite. Other days, he is called the strongest contender to win the trophy for the way he plays, plans and strategies all his moves. Now the actor is going to suffer an emotional breakdown in tonight’s episode.

The network’s social media handle shared a promo of today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15. In the promo, Karan Kundrra is seen crying inconsolably after his fight with fellow housemates. He is heard saying, “I felt bad. I have sisters. She is like a sister to me. I don’t want anybody.”

In this Sunday’s episode, Akasa Singh got evicted. For the unversed, Akasa played cupid for many contestants, including Meisha Iyer- Ieshaan Sehgaal and Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash. Following the eviction, Akasa feels “fool” for trying to set up Karan and Tejasswi.

During a conversation with mid-day, Akasa said that Karan and Tejasswi’s connection is not genuine. “Karan has been a close person to me so I thought if he likes her I’ll help them because I am a matchmaker in real life. I like love stories. Even with Ieshaan and Miesha, I encouraged them a lot because I thought it was genuine, but I don’t know anymore. Before I got evicted, Karan asked me ‘Yeh zyada ho raha hai kya (is this too much?)’ I said take a step back and see what happens on the other side. After I see what’s happening now I don’t think it’s very genuine,” she said.

