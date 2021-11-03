After India lost two consecutive matches, against Pakistan and New Zealand, in the T20 World Cup 2021, skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been trolled online. Their 10-month-old daughter Vamika has also received r*pe threats online. TV actor Abhinav Shukla has now come out in support of the couple.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police to take a sue moto cognizance of the Indian cricketer and his family receiving threats online. The Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Branch has also demanded that immediate action be taken against the online troll.

TV actor Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter and condemned the online trolls attacking Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika. He wrote, “Threats against a 10-month-old kid by some people is the new low we have achieved!” Take a look at the tweet below:

Threats against a 10 month old kid by some people is the new low we have achieved! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) November 2, 2021

Previously, Arjun Kapoor too asked fans to be supportive on Instagram stories after India lost the first two matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He wrote, “Our ego gets bruised if India loses a match let alone two. That’s how well this team has played over the last 10 years or so to bring smiles to our faces and create expectations.”

The Panipat actor also asked fans to ‘allow them to breathe and learn from a loss or two even’. He wrote, “Nobody likes losing but more importantly nobody likes losers who try and get off on other people’s failures either… Grow a pair and be gracious about us not winning to boost our egos.”

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami was also incessantly trolled and abused online after India was defeated against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Captain Virat Kohli came out in support of the skipper and slammed ‘spineless’ online haters.

