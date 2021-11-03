Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a place where every star wants to be. Well, why not! The show has been enjoying a successful run for the last 13 years on Television. Just not that, we have seen several celebrities grace the show to promote their films. One such instance was when Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and the Happy New Year team graced the show.

SRK along with Deepika, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani had reached the Gokuldham society to promote their film Happy New Year. The characters were all surprised when the superstar went on to recognize each and every one of them and introduces them to his team.

During the fun interaction in Gokuldham society, Shah Rukh Khan introduced Taarak Mehta to his Happy New Year team. Shailesh Lodha who plays an author in the show was quick to add, “Mai ek lekhak hu and mai aapki film ke liye bohot kuch acha likhne wala hu.”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan responds, “Ha please kijiye, humari filmon ki kahaani bohot kharab hoti jaa rahi hai lately.” Each and every Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character could be seen surprised and after left in splits to the funny remark.

The viral video also witnesses SRK ignoring Jethalal. He greets each and every member of the Gokuldham society but ignores Dilip Joshi. While he tries to gain some attention, Shah interrupts and is quick to add, “Ye koi nahi hai” as he moves on to introduce the rest of the cast.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is gearing up for a huge Diwali celebration too!

