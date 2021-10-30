Since yesterday, netizens are going crazy about the Facebook name change. CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday informed people that the company will now be known as Meta. Not just the name but even the logo has been changed. Amid this big news, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have found a way to make fun of it.

As we all know, Taarak Mehta fans are experts in making memes based on the latest trending news. This time, it’s Mark Zuckerberg who became the latest meme template. They replaced Mark with Dilip Joshi in the poster, and we hope the veteran actor sees it.

Not just the photo but fans even replaced ‘Mehta’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with ‘Meta’, and added its logo in the show’s name. Check out the picture below:

That’s really a hilarious one by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans!

Meanwhile, a few days back, we learned about Gurucharan Singh aka Taarak Mehta’s old Sodhi making a revelation about getting offers of Bigg Boss.

In a talk with ETimes, Gurucharan said, “They told me that they wanted me in Bigg Boss so when last time I came to Mumbai, I told them, let’s meet and they were telling me that they want to meet in Film City. So I said let’s go to Film City no problem but then they said that they can’t meet at that time, they can meet later on. So I told them I’m going back then it is not possible I don’t know, they wanted me in Bigg Boss, whether it is true or not I don’t know.”

