Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are excitedly gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi which will be hitting the theatres on November 5. The film that was postponed last year will finally be seeing the light of the day after the Maharashtra government decided to reopen cinema halls. Recently, the team shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and the director shared a picture with Khiladi Kumar with a Phir Hera Pheri twist.

Apart from the lead star cast, the film will have cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as Simmba and Bajirao Singham respectively. The makers recently started online promotions and they have released two songs that are already superhit among the audiences.

Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi team, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty graced The Kapil Sharma Show, but, it’s not clear if Katrina Kaif is also joining the duo. From the sets of the comedy show, the director shared a picture on Instagram with Akki, in which the latter can be seen resting on Shetty’s lap, while the filmmaker is laughing.

However, Rohit Shetty’s Instagram caption has left everyone in splits, as it has Akshay Kumar’s ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ connection, he wrote, “Picture dekhne ke baad When Raju knows that SACH MEIN 25 DIN MEIN PAISA DOUBLE hone waala hai.”

Recently, the first song ‘Aila Re Aila’ became a massive hit within 24 hours and received more than 29.72 million views. On the other hand, south superstar Allu Arjun wished good luck to the team of Sooryavanshi and said, “I really wish the team of Sooryavanshi from the whole of south India. All the best to the entire team. I wish you bring back people to the theatres and watch entertainment in a very safe way.”

Rohit Shetty shared the post and wrote, “As I said earlier, it’s not my film, it’s OUR film. Thank you for the love and support my brother. Wish you ALL THE BEST FOR PUSHPA @alluarjunonline you are a ROCKSTAR”

