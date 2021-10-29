Bigg Boss 15’s first official couple Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer has grabbed eyeballs since they suddenly fell in love in the first week itself. Many called it the fastest love story in Bigg Boss history while others still can’t understand how they connected so much in just a few days. However, in the recent episode, the duo can be seen talking about going separate ways after knowing that the actor’s family is against his relationship with Miesha.

Advertisement

Recently, Rajiv Adatia entered the house as the first wild card contestant and since his entry, many equations have changed in the house.

Advertisement

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia have known each other for many years, when the model saw him in Bigg Boss 15 house, he was happy as well as shocked. Rajiv warned him against Miesha Iyer saying, “I have known you for a long time, you can’t fall in love in 3 days. I did not expect this from you Ieshaan,” adding to that he also claimed that his family isn’t happy with their relationship.

Since Rajiv made this revelation, the relationship between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer has become complicated. In the recent conversation, the couple even talked about breaking up. “Jo starting mein tha wo bahut intense tha, bahut beautiful tha, bahut pure tha. Abhi thoda milawat ho gaya hai (things were very intense, very beautiful, and very pure in the beginning. Now things seem a bit adulterated),” she said.

Later, the former Splitsvilla contestant talked about Ieshaan’s family opinion for her. Even the actor claims he’s stressed thinking about the same and added that he wouldn’t have been fighting if she or the relationship wasn’t important to him.

However, Miesha Iyer then goes on to suggest they shouldn’t continue the relationship if things aren’t right. Surprisingly, Ieshaan Sehgaal agrees with her and says, “Agar relationship nahi chal raha hai to bilkul kheechne ki zarurat nahi hai. Please take your call. Do what is best for you.”

Now it is sad to see both the contestants unhappy for the past few days. The couple seems genuinely in love but some netizens think that she’s just using him to stay longer in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Even some celebrity guests warned both the housemates about their growing closeness.

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer relationship?

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Eyes Captaincy Of The House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube