Celebrity Masterchef India managed to keep fans hooked throughout the seasons as the celebs showcased their culinary skills to impress the judges. According to reports, the top 5 finalists of the show were Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Gaurav Khanna, and Faisal Shaikh. Now the latest reports suggest that the show has gotten its winner.

Gaurav Khanna Is Rumored To Be The Winner Of Celebrity Masterchef India

Yes, you heard that right! According to Gossips TV, Gaurav Khanna is speculated to have won Celebrity Masterchef India. The Anupamaa actor has been consistent with his dishes despite a tough competition on the show. He was also seen clashing with fellow contestant Nikki Tamboli, on various occasions, wherein the majority of the fans sided with him. Now, it seems that his determination and hard work have made him emerge as the winner of the show.

Gaurav Khanna’s Speculated Win Has Left The Netizens Divided

Talking about the same, some of the netizens pointed out that Gaurav Khanna is a non-deserving winner of the show and Tejasswi Prakash should have won Celebrity Masterchef India instead. A tweet said, “Not so deserving.” Another user added, “Fixed winner Toh Yeh Nikla.” A netizen went on to add, “If not Tejasswi, even Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and Faisal Shaikh were more deserving than him.”

On the other hand, some fans were genuinely happy for Gaurav Khanna. A fan said, “If it’s true, I’m happy for him.” Another fan added, “Chalo, finally a deserving winner.” A netizen said, “I knew Gaurav Sir would win. He deserves to be the winner of Celebrity Masterchef India.”

Recently, Gaurav Khanna had also won more laurels from the fans. The actor questioned the format of the show when it came to one of the tasks. He pointed out how the task was biased towards Tejasswi Prakash and he had a disadvantage in the same. Fans were in awe of his gutsy move to go against the makers and the judges.

