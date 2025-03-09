Saumya Tandon became a household name with her portrayal of Anita Bhabhi on the show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Even though she quit the popular comedy show in 2020, fans still remember her fondly as her character. However, there was once a time when the actress had expressed her anguish over her payments being delayed by the makers of the show.

Talking about the same, during COVID-19, many actors witnessed their payments getting delayed. While, some actors were also asked to opt for pay cuts. In a throwback conversation with Spotboye, Saumya Tandon said, “Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should, and they would clear, but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, and parents to look after.”

She went on to say, “It is sad that the payments are delayed. I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements, but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. “We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t.”

Furthermore, the Jab We Met actress also hinted that she was asked by the makers to go for a pay cut. Saumya Tandon added, “I have already been asked for it and these are not actually things that have been finalized. I am still waiting for my payments to be completely cleared and production house to tell me what is the way ahead. I think they are all swimming in the water. The picture will be clear in the next 10 days.”

Saumya Tandon had reportedly quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain because she wanted to explore bigger opportunities. Since her exit, Neha Pendse and Vidisha Srivastava have been seen essaying the character. There were reports of Saumya returning to the show but she is yet to make a comeback to the same.

