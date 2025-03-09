Bollywood exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan standing beside each other was far from our imagination. But they posed together and had a hearty conversation, leaving fans emotional. X users are reminded of the Jab We Met moment when Geet kept speaking gibberish, and Aditya mouthed the famous dialogue, “Tum hamesha itni hi bakwass karti ho…”. Scroll below for the reactions!

Sha Sha and Bebo were last seen together in Jab We Met. Imtiaz Ali had previously revealed that they broke up two days before the shoot concluded. However, they remained utmost professional and did not hamper the film in any way. Their romantic comedy was a big success at the box office, and fans demand a sequel to date.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen together on stage during the IIFA Awards. They greeted each other with a warm hug and sent fans into a meltdown. As they were standing together, fans sensed awkwardness between the former IT couple. However, Bebo broke the ice as she initiated a seemingly detailed conversation with Sha Sha.

A Jab We Met fan shared side-by-side pictures of Kareena and Shahid and Geet and Aditya. She captioned her post on X, “tum hamesha hi itni bakwaas karti ho ya aaj kuch special hai?” The post went viral in no time, garnering eyeballs of their massive fan base.

A user reacted, “girlll, pls this is soo cuteee, the parallels brb cryinggg”

“Aditya and Geet in one frame again,” another wrote.

A fan wrote, “They don’t make movies like this anymore”

Another joked, “Yeh sb shahid ki biwi bhi dekh rahi hogi”

A comment read, “Ye couple best tha”

A Jab We Met fab reminisced, “Mai tujhe bohat achi lagti hu naa ??? Bohat”

“Bachpan se by god …When they again met,” a user wrote.

Meanwhile, Shahid broke silence on his viral reunion with Kareena. He said, “For us, it’s nothing new…aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it’s totally normal for us…if people felt nice, it’s nice,” as per Hindustan Times.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan began dating during the filming of Fida in 2004. They were quite open about their romance and publicly spoke about their relationship. The exact reason behind their split is still unknown. Rumors claim Bebo fell in love with Saif Ali Khan during the filming of Tashan. Some others even claim Sha Sha was unfaithful.

They’re both happy in their individual lives now. Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015, and the couple is blessed with two children. Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they have two sons.

