Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have just broken the internet! That’s it, that’s the news! The ex-couple recently shared the stage for an event and were not only cordial with each other but also shared a warm hug, sending the netizens through a meltdown! All could just not believe the moment ‘Jab They Met’!

The video is going viral like crazy, with people demanding a Jab We Met sequel as soon as possible, without even realizing that ‘wo bade ho gaye hain…’ but obviously, ‘Hum bade huye hi nahin’ just like Geet said it in the film!

Not only Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted sharing a warm and cordial hug at the said event, they were even seen talking animatedly about something, when Karan Johar also joined the discussion!

The video that is going viral on the internet made the netizens react in 10,000 ways! A user on Reddit wrote, “Oh my my, how did Shahid become so normal with Kareena? It’s a pleasant change from his awkwardness.” Another fan asserted, “They still look hot together!”

There were obvious manifestations, and a Redditor wrote, “Waiting for someone to say pretty soon that they should do a movie together again.” Another comment backed the same thought and wrote, “One super hit movie coming up finally!” One more user manifested the same chain of thoughts and affirmed, “Aditya and Geet energy again! I wish I could see them together in a movie again.”

People were also elated at how beautifully the two have matured over the years. A user pointed out, “Love that they’ve normalized conversations. It’s absolutely fabulous.” Another user was surprised and wrote, “Damn, never expected them to talk so nicely with each other.” One more user said, “It seems fine to me; they broke up 18 years ago, and as Saif said on Karan’s show, their history is medieval. I was also surprised when people were excited to see Akshay-Raveena and Akshay-Shilpa. I mean it’s not that difficult to be cordial with someone you dated, even if seriously, after 3 decades. I am just waiting for the day when Kat-Ranbir share a stage and are cordial.”

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan last worked together in Udta Punjab, but did not share screen space together.

