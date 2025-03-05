In an interview with Zoom, Sonam and Shahid appeared to promote their film Mausam. Sonam was asked to comment on how Shahid Kapoor was known to be a ‘flirt’ and a charmer.

Sonam said, “No, he’s not like that. He’s the biggest bhondu in the world.” The Khoobsurat actress called him a “sweet, simple and wholesome guy.” Sonam also mentioned that Shahid isn’t complicated, which is the “best thing about him.”

In an interview with India Today, Pankaj Kapoor shared that his temperament is more like that of an actor. “Mausam is the only film I wrote and directed. I do have scripts, but I cannot go from door to door selling them. I do not have that temperament.

My temperament is more of an actor; I don’t mind if someone comes to me and asks, “Yes, do you have a script? Can I hear something? I’m ready to narrate it, and if the person says yes, I like what you have written, I’m ready to go ahead and direct. It’s not that I don’t like directing. I love directing, but I cannot struggle to make a film. So, after Mausam, I decided to be more of an actor, and when an opportunity arises,s I will direct,” he said.

On the work front, after taking an extended break from the big screen, Sonam Kapooreturnedck in the 2023 crime-thriller ‘Blind.’ Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action-thriller ‘Deva.’

