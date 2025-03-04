Our hearts are breaking because the gossip mill suggests Tamannaah Bhatia and her longtime actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma have called it quits. The Lust Stories couple seems to be moving on because they reportedly broke up a few weeks ago. Netizens are in disbelief, and below are all the details you need!

Vijay and Tamannaah mutually parted ways?

A report by Pinkvilla states the celebrity duo has ended their romance but there is no bad blood. A source close to the development shared, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

Rumors of romance began when Tamanaah and Vijay were first spotted spending New Year’s together before the release of Lust Stories. They confirmed their romance in 2023, and ever since, their PDA moments on social media have sent fans into a meltdown. Reports also suggested that they were planning to get married in 2025. However, things seem to have hit rock bottom.

Neither Tamannaah Bhatia nor Vijay Varma have confirmed the breakup rumors.

Netizens in disbelief

Fans refuse to believe that Tamannaah and Vijay have really called it quits. Netizens are currently debating on the channel BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit.

A user noted, “I mean they did remove each other’s pics, so an intern jumping the gun using reddit as source???”

A fan wrote, “I hope it’s not True 😞 I loved this couple so much ..”

Another reacted, “Urgh I wished them to be the endgame.”

“Pyaar ki kurbaani dede dilbar jaani, tabahi pakki hai…,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “If it’s true .. i feel it’s for her good .. she deserves someone better. Always got bad vibes from this guy. But they went public bcoz they were sure abt eo . It’s sad that the break up happened”

