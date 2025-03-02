Ajay Devgn is known for intense personality performances and action-packed roles. He is also known to have a brooding personality off the screen. He is also a doting husband to Kajol and a loving father to their kids. However, before Kajol, he was allegedly dating Raveena Tandon, and the actress once reportedly revealed that she attempted suicide after the breakup. She also shared several details about this rumored relationship, and Ajay once even slammed the actress, calling her a liar. Scroll below for the deets.

According to reports, Raveena and Ajay started seeing each other while filming the movie Dilwale in 1994. But they reportedly drifted apart. Ajay allegedly dumped her after falling in love with Karisma Kapoor. Later, Ajay met Kajol on the set of their movie Hulchul, and they soon started dating. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and have been setting couple goals since then.

According to DNA India, Raveena Tandon claimed she and Ajay Devgn exchanged love letters, and she even attempted suicide after they broke up. Later, in an interview with Filmfare, Ajay openly slammed the actress, suggesting she see a psychiatrist. The Singham actor said, “Everyone knows that she is a born liar, that’s why her silly statements don’t upset me too much. But, this time she has gone too far, she has crossed the limits of decency. It’s high time I gave her some advice.”

He continued, “This girl must go to a psychiatrist immediately to get her head examined. Otherwise, she will land up in a lunatic asylum. I’m quite willing to accompany her to the shrink’s office.” However, Raveena Tandon reportedly denied the rumors of her attempted suicide in the past few years. She was also in a relationship with Akshay Kumar but it did not work out eventually. Tandon married Anil Thadani, and their daughter, Rasha Thadani, has made her Bollywood debut.

Rasha made her debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Amaan Devgan in Azaad. It also featured Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in crucial roles.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn reportedly has Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline.

