Diana Penty is at the French Riviera for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023 and is dishing out one jaw-dropping look after another. While we recently saw her in a glittery, stone-work-infused figure-hugging crop top and matching skirt, the ‘Cocktail’ actress is now setting the temperature soaring in an all-black tuxedo – and it’s like nothing you have seen before.

The actress, who made her debut in 2019, has impressed fans with her sartorial sensibilities this time, and the latest look screams s*xiness that also gives off killer lady boss vibes. Scroll below to check out her look, find out a few details about the mould-breaking ensemble and how she styled it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram a while ago, Diana Penty shared a series of pictures of herself slaying in a cropped backless tuxedo by designer Lena Erziak. Captioning it, “Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my @greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya’ll think?!” the images see her posing on the red carpet as well as the streets outside.

Talking about Diana Penty’s look, the Lena Erziak creation features a crop top with a steep neckline that ends at its hemline. The cut gave viewers a glimpse of the actress’ cleav*ge as she strutted in front of the paparazzi. The high-waist harem style black satin pants came complete with pockets (we love them) and knee-high slits. Classy and s*xy – the combo we love seeing at Cannes. Besides a busty display, the crop top also helped the actress flaunt her well-toned abs and flawless back.

Regarding styling and accessorizing, Diana opted for her simple hair with her lock pinned back but still framing her face. As for her makeup, the actress had her eyebrows shaped to perfection with kohl, mascara and some pinkish eye shadow completing the eye makeup. She also incorporated some pink lipstick, blush and highlighter into her look. She finished her look with a couple of rings, no necklace – so that the eyes fall on her clev*ge and some gold strappy heels.

Check out Diana Penty’s s*xy black Cannes look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Keeps It Classy In A Semi-Sheer Lacy Black Dress With Rhinestone Embellishment, Flaunting Her Cle*vage & Matching Panties The Actress Graced The Gucci Event

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News