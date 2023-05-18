The Cannes Film Festival is once again set to witness the glamorous presence of Bollywood’s very own Diana Penty as she graces the prestigious event for the second time. Known for her timeless elegance and remarkable style, Diana will be partnering with the renowned spirits brand GREY GOOSE bringing an extra touch of sophistication and glamor to her Cannes Journey.

Talking about her second appearance Diana said, “India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury GREY GOOSE in the country of its origin.”

After making a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Diana Penty has become synonymous with grace and style. With her impeccable fashion choices and charismatic personality, Diana has captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying her position as a global fashion icon.

Adtnu Tiwari, Sr. Brand Manager, Premium White Spirits, Bacardi India, chimes in, “As an ode to commemorating moments along the way and not just the end of the line, we hope to inspire the influx of talented stalwarts. Having the talented and widely admired Diana at the Cannes Film Festival is sure to represent our purpose behind the association.”

