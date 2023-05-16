After making her grand MET Gala debut looking like a beautiful princess in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble that featured pearl embeds, Alia Bhatt has now made her presence felt at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in South Korea. Being held at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace, Alia smiled for the Korean media as she attended her first fashion show as the brand’s ambassador.

For those who don’t know, last week, Alia was named the Italian luxury house’s first Indian Ambassador. To know what she wore, how she styled it and how much it cost, scroll below.

Sharing the first images of Alia Bhatt from the Gucci Cruise 2024 show on Instagram, Vogue India wrote, “First look: Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) has arrived at the #GucciCruise 2024 show in Seoul. The star makes an appearance as the Italian luxury house’s first Indian Ambassador in a black ensemble with cutout detail and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.”

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s look in a little detail, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor a black cutout mini dress from the brand’s FW2023 collection over a pale pink slip. The short dress with rows of circular cutouts left her legs on display for fans to see. The actress opted for a pair of Gucci Interlocking G Studs Sandals; these chunky black block heels cost $1290 (INR 1,06,165).

Alia completed her look as Gucci’s Indian Ambassador with a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. While the actress’ transparent bag is empty, owning it will surely make your bank account empty too. A look at the brand’s website lists Jackie 1961 with a whopping price tag – it costs $2950 (INR 2,42,782).

Check out Alia Bhatt’s look from the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul here:

The actress accessorized with one single earring (scroll back up and check), a chunky ring and a million-dollar smile. As for her hair and makeup, the actress had her hair sleeked back into a ponytail with a centre parting and minimal makeup consisting of blush, pink lipstick, khol and some smokey eye work.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s Gucci look? Let us know in the comments.

