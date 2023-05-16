Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to add a few more leading stars to his Cop Universe with Ajay Devgn’s next film, Singham Again. The upcoming film will reportedly mark the biggest project by Shetty, and the director is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in making it a massive hit. Scroll down to read more details about the upcoming film.

Shetty is among the most celebrated directors in Bollywood who has delivered a series of hit films. Apart from his movies, the director has also introduced his own Cop Universe and is only extending it with more Bollywood A-list stars.

After the success of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi, all eyes are on Rohit Shetty’s next project with Ajay Devgn. In the 2021 film, he teased that Ajay will reprise his role as Bajirao Singham, while Jackie Shroff will play the lead antagonist. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Shetty is aiming to release Singham Again in August next year.

A source close to the development said, “Singham Again will go on floors by August this year and is slated to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2024 weekend. Rohit plans to shoot the film at various locations in India and abroad, with big scale action scenes at real locations. The aim is to make the biggest cop film of India.” “Singham is Rohit’s favorite character and he plans to up the game with the new cop universe film,” the source added.

While Ajay Devgn leads the Singham series, the director is planning to bring the iconic trio: Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer back together. Moreover, Deepika Padukone will also reportedly be introduced as a new cop in the upcoming instalment. The source said, “While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as female cop. There is also a talk of one more addition of a young cop (not Indian Police Force) to the cop universe in Singham Again.” Kareena Kapoor Khan will also allegedly reprise her role as Avni to play Singham’s wife.

Ajay Devgn will solely focus on Singham Again and shoot the film in a span of 100 to 115 days. He will reportedly complete his other projects soon. Ranveer and Akshay are expected to shoot for 20 days later this year. Rohit Shetty also has the web series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the pipeline.

