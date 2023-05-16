Hollywood films have in the last decade seen a lot of Bollywood stars making their mark in the Western World. Right from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, reigning like a queen followed by Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt. Ali Fazal is making his space in the West and earlier it was Irrfan who took everyone by surprise with his appearance in Jurassic Park and The Amazing: Spider-Man. But there were a lot of actors who rejected Hollywood Offers and one such offer was made to Akshay Kumar to star in a Dwayne Johnson film.

If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar was offered a big-budget action film that starred none other than The Rock. When the speculations grew, even the audience was excited to see the two action stars together.

A report in Indiatimes stated that Akshay Kumar was offered to star in an action marvel also starring The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. However, he took some time to ponder upon the script and then passed it off, breaking the hearts of a million. Scroll down to read the reason he did so.

It was later reported that Akshay Kumar did not find the part strong enough as compared to Dwayne Johnson. He was notably the biggest action star in his homeland India and ruled Bollywood with his Khiladi image.

Starring in the Dwayne Johnson film did not seem like a big opportunity. Interestingly, Akshay never seemed eager to try his luck in Hollywood any further. Some reports say that the film was an action flick titled Project X.

In the last decade, Anil Kapoor made his mark with a stint in the Oscar-winning film The Slumdog Millionaire. Ali Fazal is all set to star in Kandahar. Talking about Dwayne Johnson and Akshay Kumar, the two did make an appearance together, in 2020 in the Forbes list of the highest-paid actors. While The Rock earned $87.5 Million at No.1, Akshay Kumar stood 6th with $48.5 Million.

