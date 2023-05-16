Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took everyone by surprise when her wedding pictures took over the internet. The couple got married in a hush-hush ceremony in May 2018 at a Gurudwara. The wedding was attended by the immediate families of the two stars. However, recently, Neha revealed during an interview how she was pregnant before her wedding, and thus the rushed decision of getting married happened!

Neha and Angad were best friends before they got married. They even date other sets of people while being closest friends to each other. However, cupid struck, and the two took a chance at their friendship to explore new dimensions of their relationship.

While the two were dating, Neha got pregnant, and she had to break the news to her parents. As soon as she revealed her pregnancy, her parents reacted subtly. This was something expected, but what followed next was a shocker for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Scroll down to read how her parents reacted to the news.

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Neha Dhupia revealed, “We had a non-linear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given two and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married.”

Neha and Angad then took vows in a Gurudwara, and the arrangements were super quick. However, their wedding pictures broke the internet as the Pink actor looked charming in a white Sherwani and the Tumhari Sulu actress donned a pink lehenga. Neha and Angad are parents to a beautiful daughter Mehr who is great friends with Neha’s best friend, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu. Neha and Angad welcomed a son Guriq in 2021.

In another interview with Bollywood Bubble recently, Neha Dhupia opened up on work after marriage. “The kind of work that I do or I want to do, the good thing that happens with having 20 years of work behind you is that the minute you pick up the phone, people give you those meetings. Yeah, but there are important questions asked even there.”

The Chup Chup Ke actress further revealed, “You’ve become a mom. Will you be able to sign on an OTT show and give us this much time? How’s it going back home? You know that there are polite questions asked in a room but I also think those are valid questions.”

