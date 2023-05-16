Kangana Ranaut is possibly the only actress who believes in raising conversations around different concerns in Bollywood. Whether it was The Kashmir Files or now The Kerala Story facing ban across different parts of the country, she believes in standing up for the right. The actress is now addressing PVR INOX’s reported loss of Rs 333 crores in the first quarter and the expenses of an Indian family upon visiting the multiplexes. Scroll below for details!

As much as one enjoys gorging on popcorn and a drink while watching a movie, there’s no denying that they end up burning our pockets. In fact, a pack of popcorn would cost us higher than the price of a movie ticket. Despite being the A-lister Kangana is, the actress can notice it and spark a debate around the same.

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a leading trade analyst who reported the loss faced by PVR chains. The renowned individual wrote, “Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one… Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of ₹333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of ₹107crs, now they plan to close around 50 under performing cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends.”

To this, Kangana Ranaut responded, “We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something needs to be worked out …”

Take a look at her response below:

We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something… https://t.co/HQsjen7DTq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 15, 2023

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency.

