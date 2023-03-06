Kangana Ranaut has always been very vocal about her success and failures. One cannot deny that she’s called the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood for a reason. The actress once went unfiltered and recalled her experience of facing s*xual assault at the age of 5. Scroll below for more details!

For the longest time, Kangana has spoken against the concept of nepotism. She has targeted filmmakers Karan Johar along with star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in the past. The actress claimed she was made to look like a ‘mad person’ because she spoke about everything that went wrong with her. As most know, she’s also embroiled into legal controversies with ex-partners Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut took over the responsibility of a Television host with Lock Upp last year. She was seen comforting contestant Munawar Faruqui who shared he was s*xually assaulted as a child. “Munawar, so many kids every year go through this kind of harassment but no one discusses this on a public platform. Everyone’s touched inappropriately in childhood. This has been experienced by many including me. In my town when I was quite small, a boy, who was a few years older than me, used to inappropriately touch me. But I didn’t know back then what it meant. Every child has to go through this no matter how protective their family is,” said the actress.

Kangana Ranaut continued sharing her story, “Humare mohalle mein choti hi umar ka hi ek ladka tha but humse teen chaar saal bada tha. Obviously he was exploring his s*xuality. Hum bache bahot chote chote the. Hum logon ko bulate the. Humare kapde utarte the. Humko check karte the. Hum paanch cheh saal ke the.”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency.

