Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was one of the movies that evolved Indian cinema in the relationship aspect. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan among others witnessed Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji cheating on their respective spouses. But did you know? Aditya Chopra was totally against their intimate scene while Karan Johar was stubborn about it! Scroll below for details.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna turned out to be a semi-hit at the box office. The film had the potential to do much better, but YRF’s head honcho was very well aware the infidelity angle wouldn’t work with the Indian crowd. KJo had a different perspective which led to a massive fight between the two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karan Johar on All About Movies Podcast revealed, “I was shooting that sequence, and I was at this big location that was snowed out, and Adi called me. He said, ‘Listen, I’ve been thinking about it for the last couple of days, and it’s very strongly in my head. I don’t think they should have sex. I feel like India will not accept it. They should come to the point, and retract, because they’re guilty about it.”

Karan Johar eventually realized that he should have listened to Aditya Chopra. He continued, “I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do it. How can you be in a relationship and not have sex?’ So, we had this big fight over the phone, and I was rebellious about it. Much later, when I sat down with the film, and I thought about it, and I think back and feel that he was right. Not optically or anything, but commercially. I feel the country would’ve been far more receptive of the love story had they not gone ahead with a physically intimate relationship.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Trolls Calling Out His ‘Double Standards’ Over Praising Deepika Padukone: “I Thought It’s Called Fairness”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News