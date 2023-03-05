The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri often grabs headlines for unapologetically voicing out his opinion on social media. He never minces his words. Be it talking about the star’s obsession with botox to even putting out his political opinions, he never misses a chance to make headlines. Recently, he congratulated actress Deepika Padukone for being a presenter at Oscars 2023. Soon after his congratulatory message, he was trolled for his double standards and now, he has sharply reacted to the reports. Scroll below to read the details.

During Deepika’s Besharam Rang controversy, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too had expressed his discontent over the song which went on to create a massive controversy. However, as soon as the news surfaced that Deepika would be one of the presenters at Oscars 2023, the filmmaker was quick to extend his wishes and later, he was called out for his double standards. Now, he has sharply reacted to the reports. Check out his reaction below.

Vivek Agnihotri took a report about netizens’ reaction and took to his Twitter account, he has now hit back at the trollers. He wrote, “Well… in a new world criticising someone you disagree with and appreciating when you like their act is called a double standard. Well, I thought it is called fairness. Anyone who makes India’s name popular deserves appreciation unanimously.”

For the unversed, gorgeous diva Deepika Padukone is soon going to add another feather to her cap by being one of the presenters at Oscars 2023. As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, the actress was lauded by her fans and contemporaries. However, she is not the first Indian to present prestigious awards. Before her, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and late Indian model Persis Khambatta had also presented the awards in the 2016 and 1980 editions respectively.

Well… in a new world ‘criticising someone when you disagree and appreciating when you like their act’ is called double standard. Well, I thought it’s called ‘fairness’. Anyone who makes India’s name popular deserves appreciation unanimously. https://t.co/3Cm2qYq3ep — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2023

Coming back to Vivek Agnihotri, after creating history with The Kashmir Files, he will be back with The Vaccine War which is slated to release later this year.

