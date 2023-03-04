Sonam Kapoor could have been our Taani from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Yes, you heard that right! The film indeed brought a lot of limelight for Anushka Sharma, especially since the leading actor was superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below as we detail how YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra chose his leading lady.

As most know, Sonam was quite new in the industry then. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. The actress was all set to start shooting for Delhi 6 when director Maneesh Sharma offered her to audition for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. But unfortunately, Anushka came into the picture and stole her thunder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor revealed to DNA back in 2014, “After I was signed for Delhi 6, there was another film which was happening at Yash Raj (Films). I got a call from Maneesh Sharma. He said, ‘Come and audition for this role.”

Sonam Kapoor continued, “So, I told him, I am coming back to Bombay from Jaipur on this and this day, then I will come and audition.” It was on the day of final audition of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi when Aditya Chopra broke the news to her that a ‘fresh girl’ (Anushka Sharma) was competing against her. He said, “We have one new girl and then we have you, if this new girl‘s audition is very good, then we will take her because we want a new girl, otherwise we will take you.”

The actress tried her best to convince Aditya Chopra by telling him that she was a new girl too. But by that time, he had already come to know that she was already playing a Delhi girl in Delhi 6.

Sonam Kapoor concluded, “Till the last moment, before they started shooting, Anushka and I were shortlisted for the film. And, finally, Anushka got the role.”

Well, Anushka Sharma is indeed a lucky girl!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood throwbacks.

Must Read: Big Bollywood Producer Agrees For Actress-Divorce With Actress-Wife But She’s Demanding 600 Crores For Settlement? Insiders Say, “He’s Dating A Moroccan Actress Also”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News