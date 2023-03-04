Virat Kohli seems to have taken the spiritual way as he often visits temples across the country along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. The duo visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh earlier this morning and glimpses of the same are viral all over the internet. Scroll below as netizens resurface an old comment by the cricketer on not being the ‘pooja-path’ type.

As most know, Virushka tied the knot back in 2017 and their wedding set major couple goals for upcoming generations! The couple has changed each other in the best way possible. While Virat has become calmer, Anushka also seems to be adapting to many of his good habits. Proof of the same is their recent spiritual trips, the last one being Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Vrindavan. Their daughter Vamika also accompanied them during that trip.

In the latest visit, Virat Kohli was spotted offering prayers at a Shiv temple in Ujjain. He was dressed in a traditional dhoti while Anushka Sharma opted for a simple peach saree. Around 7 years ago, during a press conference at the T-20 World Cup, a reporter asked the cricketer whether he prays in order to calm himself down during stressful hours.

To this, Virat Kohli responded, “Do I look the pooja-path types? (Do I look like I do prayers and worship?)” and left the audience in splits. Netizens now seem to be resurfacing his comment and praising Anushka Sharma for bringing about a positive change in him.

A user tweeted, “I loved this change and this change should be appreciated”

Another commented, “Anushka sharma ka jadoo hai”

A user mocked, “Kohli ji to pooja path types ho gaye hai”

“Anushka can make him do anything,” another commented.

Another praised, “Beautiful change in Kohli! From Atheist to Spiritual”

Beautiful change in Kohli!

Well, looks like Anushka Sharma indeed is a good influence on Virat Kohli!

