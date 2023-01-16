Celebrities kids often get random hate on social media by faceless trolls without even doing anything. We often see these trolls targeting the B-town kids and commenting bizarre things on their social media accounts. Now, Delhi Police has come in support of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni-Sakshi Dhoni and has registered a FIR for people and troll accounts spreading hate against their daughters – Vamika and Ziva. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Not just that, the same case has been registered for Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his daughter. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal took to her Twitter account and wrote, “After my notice, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent remarks made on the daughters of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and sent behind bars.”

Now, after Swati Maliwal had shared the tweet on her Twitter account, Delhi Police has come in support of Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni – Sakshi Dhoni. For those of you who don’t know, Virushka has requested paparazzi to not take their daughter Vamika’s pictures and share them on social media.

It was last week that the Delhi Commission for Women chief noticed lewd comments on Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni’s daughter and tweeted, “Some accounts are posting pictures of the daughters of two senior players of the country, Virat Kohli and (MS) Dhoni on Twitter and making lewd comments.”

What are your thoughts on Swati taking strict action against faceless troll accounts who posted lewd comments on cricketer’s daughters.

This indeed was the need of the hour. What are your thoughts on the Delhi Commission for Women chief asking Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika and Sakshi Doni and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva? Tell us in the space below.

