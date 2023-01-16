Anushka Sharma is one of the most respected Bollywood stars. She made her debut in the year 2010, and since then she come a long way. The actress has carved a niche for herself by delivering power–packed performances. The Sultan actress tries to stay away from controversies but it seems knowingly- unknowingly, she lands herself in controversies.

Anushka’s relationship with Virat Kohli before the couple got married was one of the major highlight of their lives. While the couple was dating, they never missed a chance to dish out some major couple goals. Post marriage, they were often targeted by trolls, especially Anushka was always targeted for Virat’s poor performance. Once even legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also made distasteful comments on the actress and he was later called out by her fans and the actress herself. Scroll down to read!

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in The Wire, once former Indian cricketer and commentator, Sunil Gavaskar made a distasteful comment on the actress while criticizing Virat Kohli’s poor performance during a match in IPL. The cricketer went on to say, “Inhone ( Kohli) lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai.” Soon after his comments went viral, fans called him out for his comments and Anushka Sharma was also quick to respond.

Anushka Sharma said, “It’s 2020 and things haven’t changed. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used for sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in the gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you saying this.” In fact, the actress also asked him to explain his comments and posted a long Instagram story.

Back then, Anushka Sharma was expecting Vamika, and Gavaskar’s comments was a direct dig at the couple. However, the cricketer denied being sexist.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Showering With Her Partner, Having Phone S*x & Making Out With Lights On & Said “I Hope My Mother Doesn’t Watch…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News