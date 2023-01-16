Sidharth Malhotra is one of the hottest hunks Bollywood currently has. Even though his Thank God failed miserably at the box office, the Shershaah actor continues to make headlines for his rumoured relationship with gorgeous diva Kiara Advani.

Many reports claimed that Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony next month. They have been dating each other for quite a long time. However, the actor once talked about his romantic relationship and revealed that he received flak from the women he dated in the past over choosing to go to the gym over going out with his girlfriend. Ahem! Ahem! Scroll down to read the details.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2014, Sidharth Malhotra revealed, “Maybe I haven’t had the chance for a potential relationship. But it’s not like I don’t have my share of dating and going out and experimenting. Right now, my priority is to create a place for myself in the industry. In the past, I have got flak from women I have dated in past for opting to go the gym over going out with them. So as and when I will be ready to announce something officially, I will.”

The actor also talked about his alleged relationships and said, “Of course, I think we are entitled to them. I am growing-up boy, who is staying alone in Mumbai (Smiles). So we all have our share of friendships and equations.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Mission Manju, directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film is slated to release on Netflix on January 20. Apart from Sidharth, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. After Mission Majnu, the actor will be next seen in Yodha along with Disha Patani.

