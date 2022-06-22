Kiara Advani is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. From her city sightings to movie promotional looks to her gym and airport looks to her red carpet appearances, the beauty never misses a chance to make heads turn with her stylish wardrobe. Kiara will soon be gracing Karan Johar’s talk-show ‘Koffee With Karan’ alongside her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor wearing a corset tube midi dress while flaunting her cleopatra figure. Scroll below to check out her pictures.

Kiara’s wardrobe is always on point no matter what. Her stylist should be given a raise for making her look gorgeous every single time she makes a public appearance. Now, coming back to her KWK outfit, corsets are really in this summer season and the beauty wore a beautiful figure-hugging midi dress on Karan’s show.

Kiara Advani is really popular on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram. She took to the photo-sharing site to share the pictures of herself from the talk-show. In the pictures, Kiara is wearing a House Of CB corset strapless midi dress which is almost worth 20k.

As usual Kiara Advani nailed the look with minimalistic makeup with nude tones and loads of highlighter highlighting her mesmerising features. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress styled her look with golden pumps with a wavy hair look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Did y’all notice Kiara Advani’s cleopatra figure in the body-hugging dress? Only we could cut down on our carbs. Ugh!

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s Koffee With Karan look? Tell us in the comments below.

