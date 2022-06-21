Ananya Panday may only be 4 films old – her fifth Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishna and Mike Tyson releases later this year – but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t amassed herself a huge fan following. The SOTY2 actress – who has over 22.8 million followers on Instagram, is loved for her fashion, films and more.

Advertisement

While she never fails to impress us in the styling department – just take a look at her IIFA pictures, red carpet looks and promotional attires, the actress left us all giving her thumbs up for her most recent look. Ananya was clicked post a party yesterday and we are loving her ensemble.

Advertisement

Based on her stories and other media available on social networking sites, Ananya Panday made Monday the new Friday as she partied away with friends. Keep it stylish yet chic, Ms Panday opted for a nude-coloured co-ord set. The tulle ensemble, consisting of a mini skirt and crop blouse, showed off her figure beautifully and also kept her long, toned legs on display.

Ananya Panday carried the ensemble – that has a plunging neckline, like a pro all ready to hit the runway. She accessorized with a hard-to-miss diamond chain and a million-dollar smile. For footwear, the Pati Patni Aur Who actress opted golden peep-toe heels and carried along with a black clutch and mobile.

Sharing her stylish look in the nude-coloured tulle co-ord set on her Instagram stories, Ms Panday captioned them “Is Monday the new Friday???” followed with the next reading, “Yes??” and the last “Ok Bye” Check out Ananya Panday’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We must say, Ananya, you have proved simplicity is better than bling. Loving Ananya Panday’s look, netizens dropped in many hearts, fire emojis and emojis that ward off evil. One wrote, “Love this look,” while another added, “Natural beauty.” Few other comments complimenting her look read, “Cutie,” “Absolutely Stunning,” “Gorgeous” and more

Here are some glimpses of the party attended and enjoyed last night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Flixx (@filmyflixx)

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s co-ord set look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: When Malaika Arora Flaunted Her Unshaved Arms While Posing With Her Curvaceous Figure In A Bodysuit Giving Us Body Goals!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram