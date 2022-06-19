Disha Patani is making our Sunday bright and how. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following just shared a sultry picture of herself in a bodysuit flaunting her otherworldly figure while also giving us fashion goals. The 30-year-old actress is a synonym to fashion and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her bold style statements. Scroll below to check out her recent pictures.

Disha enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million followers on Twitter. Her fandom is enough to give you an idea of how big her stardom is in the Hindi film industry. Now, the Malang actress isn’t just popular for her fashion sense but also her fitness game. She often shares her pictures and videos of working out, giving us fitness goals.

Disha Patani shared pictures of herself wearing a white sheer bodysuit flaunting her perfect sultry figure with a sparkle emoji ‘✨’. Patani looked glamorous as ever in the pictures with her signature glam look with wavy hair, glossy lips and loads of highlighter.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Disha Patani can make an outfit look good!

The actresses’ picture has over 710K likes and 4k comments and is still getting reactions from her fans across the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan and will now be seen in Ek Villain Returns opposite Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham.

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani’s sheer bodysuit look making our Sunday’s better? Tell us in the comments below.

