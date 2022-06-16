Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone enjoy popularity and massive fan following.

Advertisement

While these stars’ primary source of income is from movies, they also earn from commercials and award show performances.

Advertisement

Salman is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and he was the first one to start the trend to charge for his performance at award shows. Reportedly, Dabangg Khan takes home Rs 5 crore approximately for a performance. But do you know who charges the same amount for her performance at award shows? Scroll down to know.

Katrina Kaif

Besides being one of the highest-paid actresses, Katrina regularly features in listings of India’s most popular and attractive celebrities. Many of her fans expect at least a 5-minute performance at the award shows from her, for which the actress apparently gets paid between Rs 50 lakhs and 1.5 crores. She had several dance performances with Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the few actresses who set the stage on fire with her performance at award shows. If reports are to be believed, then the diva charged a whopping Rs 1.33 crore for a performance of nearly 4 minutes at the IFFA awards 2016.

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee is a global icon who is one of India’s highest-paid actresses. Desi Girl charges a huge sum of Rs 5 crore for a stage performance of 5 minutes. Whenever she puts up a performance on stage, fans absolutely go nuts over her.

Priyanka was last seen in Hollywood film Matrix: Resurrections. She will now be seen in the upcoming television series Citadel, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and Emraan Hashmi reportedly plays the role of antagonist. He will also play a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Must Read: Brahmastra Makers Trolled, Bollywood Called ‘Urduwood’ For Making Ranbir Kapoor Wear Shoes In Temple (Apparently!), One Says “Agar Hindu Abhi Bhi Chup Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram