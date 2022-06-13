Akshay Kumar has been one of the most loved and followed actors for years now. The superstar has often given back-to-back hit films and makes sure to treat his fans with his latest releases 4-5 times or more a year. However, Akshay Kumar’s film graph went little South when his last two films failed to spell the magic at the box office. This has 3 releases 2 on OTT and 1 on the 70 mm, Akshay Kumar is expected to deliver 4 more films in 2022.

Speaking about his first two releases of 2022, Akshay’s Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj were pronounced as box office failures. But fans have their eyes on his upcoming films.

Recently, Ormax released the list of Most Popular Male Hindi Film Stars and the results have left us surprised. To top the list Akshay Kumar has not only left the 3 khans behind but also the current sensation Kartik Aaryan. Speaking about the list, as mentioned, Akshay Kumar has grabbed the first spot while Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan found their place at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place, respectively. However, 5th, 6th, 7th place is taken by Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively. The 3 actors to get the last 3 spots are Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Hindi film stars (May 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/mxgJ9VwIvA — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 12, 2022

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has topped the list of Most Popular Bollywood Actress of Hindi Cinema. While the actresses who have grabbed positions from 2nd to 10, in increasing order are, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani, respectively. Check out the lists below:

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female Hindi film stars (May 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/HdYrJYdcsB — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 12, 2022

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a couple of interesting projects lined up. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan, which is slated to release during the festival. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film is helmed by Aanand L Rai. That apart, Akshay also has Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline.

