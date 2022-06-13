From Student Of The Year to JugJug Jeeyo, Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Varun Dhawan has come a long way and has won many hearts too. There isn’t a time we haven’t heard the news of Varun being mobbed by his female fans during their interaction.

Varun enjoys a massive fan following worldwide and his fans are a sucker for every little deet on him. Let it be his birthday or his love life, his fans need to know everything about him. Well, while talking about this, if you are a true VD fan, are you aware of his nickname?

Are you still unversed about his nickname being a Varun Dhawan fan well no worries, we got you covered. So without further adieu, VD’s nickname is Pappu!

Yes, you read that right! Varun Dhawan, who is one hell of a handsome hunk of Bollywood, his actual Nickname is ‘Pappu’. It’s his father David Dhawan who kept this nickname for him.

Aww! Isn’t that just cute?!

Meanwhile, the actor was recently making headlines, after he promised to help after she tweeted that her father abuses her and her mother. The fan had tweeted and shared the wrath of her father she and her mother face every day. Being the ‘Dilwala’ he is, Varun responded to the tweet and wrote: “This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities.”

On the professional front, Varun is now busy with the promotional events of his upcoming film JugJug Jeeyo. The film is set to hit the theatres on 24th June and will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

What are your thoughts on Varun Dhawan’s nickname? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below along with your nickname too!

