Top Gun: Maverick crosses another milestone at the global box office as it zooms past its third weekend. Despite the release of Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion, the Tom Cruise starrer still has a strong hold on the box office, even though it’s not at the number one position anymore.

The way the Top Gun sequel has grown indicates a big win for the movie as it might reach the one billion mark. Released on 27 May, the movie is a second part of the 1986 original. Even after 36 years, the hype around the actioner remained intact.

Those who weren’t even born when the first instalment was released were excited to watch Top Gun: Maverick. A lot of that can be owed to its strong word-of-mouth. Coming back to its box office, as per BoxOfficeMojo, the Tom Cruise starrer made $747 million globally. This consists of $393 million in the US and $353 million overseas.

It seems like the US is enjoying Top Gun: Maverick at a larger scale than the rest of the world, and why not? With crossing the seven hundred million milestones, the Joseph Kosinski directorial has become Tom Cruise’s second-biggest movie of all time. It has surpassed War of the Worlds, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (5), and Ghost Protocol (4).

Soon it will cross Fallout’s $791 million box office collection. While Tom is celebrating his movie becoming a hit, his love life might have taken a toll. As per some recent reports, the actor allegedly broke up with his girlfriend and actress Hayley Atwell.

Hayley Atwell, who was present at Top Gun: Maverick‘s premiere, is known for her role as MCU’s Captain Carter. Besides that, she will also co-star next to Tom Cruise in the upcoming Mission Impossible films.

