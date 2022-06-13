Jurassic World Dominion, as expected, hasn’t witnessed any damage due to the mixed word-of-mouth at least during its opening weekend in India. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and others in key roles, the film has ended its opening weekend with healthy numbers and below is all you need to know.

As we have seen even during the pandemic, big Hollywood releases have managed to attract audiences to theatres. And then during the post-pandemic phase, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness earned big. Now, Jurassic World 3 too is on the same way.

Jurassic World Dominion had a good pre-release buzz as the franchises Jurassic Park and Jurassic World are highly popular in India. Its craze is clearly seen as irrespective of reviews and word-of-mouth, the film pulled off a good number. On day 3, it added another 12-13 crores and it’s a limited jump from Saturday’s 11.50 crores*. The overall collection now stands at 35.25-36.25 crores (including paid previews).

Meanwhile, veteran actor Sam Neill, who reprised his character of Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic World Dominion, recently shared his experience of visiting India back in the 90s and how driving down the roads of the country still makes him anxious.

With a hearty laugh, he said further, “I still get anxious when I think of hurtling down Indian roads in one of those sorts of 50s Morris taxis, dodging people carrying things, weaving around cars. I would have to close my eyes in cars because every minute we seem to be close to death. But in India, it seemed completely normal.” (via IANS)

