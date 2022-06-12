Chris Pratt is one of the highest-paid actors who has had several of his films scoring high at the box office. He just recently appeared in Jurassic World Dominion, the third part of the JW franchise. Despite the bad reviews and low ratings, it seems like the movie may do well at the box office.

It sure does have a legacy to maintain, as the previous two JW films have grossed over a billion. Pratt is also an integral part of the MCU and has appeared in some of the superhero franchise’s biggest movies ever as Star-Lord. Let’s take a look at the actor’s 10 highest-grossing movies of all time.

Avengers: Endgame

Not only is it Chris Pratt’s biggest movie ever, but this MCU flick is also the second highest-grossing film of all time. It broke records after records and made a whopping $2.79 billion at the global box office.

Avengers: Infinity War

Another MCU movie, Infinity War, made $2.04 billion at the worldwide box office and became Chris Pratt’s second highest-grossing film.

Jurassic World

The 2015 movie, the first part of the JW franchise, created chaos at the box office through its unexpected growth. It was the first time when Pratt took up the role of Owen Grady. With churning $1.67 billion, it became the 7th biggest film of all time and the third for the actor.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Chris Pratt’s second venture as Owen Grady was a box office hit as well despite its much lower ratings than the first one. It made $1.31 billion globally and is the fourth highest grossing movie of the star.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

MCU is known for delivering several box office hits, just take a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home. Chris’ role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is one of the most liked ones. It’s the actor’s fifth biggest movie and collected $863 million globally.

Guardians of the Galaxy

We sense a partner here. It seems like Pratt’s highest-grossing films come in pairs. The 2014 flick saw the actor’s MCU debut. It also made $773 million at the box office.

The Lego Movie

Also released in 2014, this animated film became Chris Pratt’s 7th highest-grosser. It made $468 million across the globe.

Wanted

The first non-franchise film of Pratt that is included in this list is this 2008 release. It also starred Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, and James McAvoy. The movie churned in $342 million at the box office.

Passengers

This sci-fi romantic movie saw Chris alongside Jennifer Lawrence. Released in 2016, its worldwide gross was $303.1 million. Despite being his ninth biggest movie, the box office turnout was poor, considering its huge budget of around $110-150 million.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The tenth and final movie of Chris Pratt saw the actor reprise his role as Emmet. It made $192 million at the global box office.

