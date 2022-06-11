Three weeks after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, finally a film has opened well in the form of Hollywood release Jurassic World: Dominion. The film was always expected to start in 8-10 crores range and this is what happened as 8 crores* came on Friday. In fact it could well have hit the double digits too, if not for the evening release that it got on Thursday itself, which resulted in an early kick-start of 3.75 crores*.

Overall total of the film stands at 11.75 crores* now and while it’s a given that the extended weekend total would read as 30 crores, the real fun would be if 35 crores target is hit. It would be a stretch but if the word of mouth catches up well, there is a possibility.

In fact last film in this franchise, Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom [2018], had seen a lesser opening of 6.75 crores on Friday but then had grown well over the weekend due to good feedback, to close at 36.50 crores. One just waits to see if that happens with Jurassic World: Dominion as well.

All said and done, thankfully there is some film or the other that’s arriving from different industry, be it Bollywood, South or Hollywood, which is ensuring that the exhibition sector is kept engaged. Otherwise, if the reliance was only on Hindi films then only Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would have cheered the loudest this year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

