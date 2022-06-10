Top Gun: Maverick is proving to be a big hit at the box office, and besides creating new records for Tom Cruise, it might also help him take home a huge paycheck. So far, the actioner has made $600 million at the global box office and has easily become Cruise’s fifth highest-grosser.

Advertisement

Continuing its reign at the box office, Maverick crossed the half a billion mark within just two weeks of release. Now, all the eyes are set at a billion. If that happens, the sequel to the 1986 film will become the Mission Impossible star’s biggest movie ever.

Advertisement

Not only, but it will also promise a huge paycheck for Tom Cruise. For the unversed, Cruise was paid $12.5 million in advance for Top Gun: Maverick. On top of this, Tom will also be receiving 10% of the first-dollar gross, as per the LA Times. What it means is that a short percentage is offered to the participants from the revenue a film makes.

As of now, Tom Cruise has received $30 million through the earnings of Top Gun: Maverick. The movie has a good hold at the box office and is showing strong growth. If the trend continues in the coming weeks, there are chances of the Joseph Kosinski directorial to reach $1 billion.

Cruise could earn $100 million if that happens. Meanwhile, now that the film has been proven to be successful, the question arises will there be a third part. Recently, Kosinski opened up about the same and said that it all depends on Tom.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise had to be persuaded to make Top Gun: Maverick. Joseph Kosinski said that if Cruise is up for making a threequel, then it may happen. Previously, even the Paramount CEO spoke about the same and teased it. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Now Married! But The Ceremony Was Interrupted By Ex-Boyfriend Jason Alexander Getting Arrested For Trespassing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram