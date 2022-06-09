Is Top Gun 3 happening? A question that is on all the fans’ minds, especially after Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be a huge success. The President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, has opened up about the chances of whether there will be a threequel to the Tom Cruise starrer.

Released on 27 May, Maverick is the second part of the franchise. It was released 36 years after the first instalment came out, which has been a long wait for some fans. But one thing is for sure it was worth it. Cruise leaves no room for disappointment, and that is reflected in the ratings, reviews, and box office records.

As of now, Top Gun: Maverick is reigning at the box office and has made $583 million globally. It is a common thing for the next part to be given greenlit after such a success. But will there be a Top Gun 3? While speaking with Variety, Brian Robbins spoke about the same and said that he doesn’t want to “speculate” on it.

The Paramount Pictures CEO is pleased with the success of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and is happy for it to have all the spotlight for now. “Let’s see where we are 35 years from now,” Robbins said while speaking about Top Gun 3. “I don’t want to speculate. This is an incredible run. The sky is the limit for this movie,” he added.

It is common for studios to cash in on the success of a movie like the latest Tom Cruise starrer. But besides this, no other words have been spoken about the threequel. While the top execs figure out a plan, there is another issue on their hands.

Recently, the heirs of the writer who wrote an article on Top Gun, which became the base for the 1986 film, are suing Top Gun: Maverick over copyright infringement. Keeping this matter aside, what do you think of Top Gun 3? Do you think there should be a threequel to the Tom Cruise starrer?

