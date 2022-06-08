Jurassic World Dominion is about to hit the theatres on 10 June, though it has already opened in a few countries. The Chris Pratt starrer is the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise. The first two movies have been a huge hit at the box office, with the first one being the 7th biggest movie of all time.

This means that a lot is expected from Dominion. It is important to note that the times have changed, and the Covid-19 pandemic still has some ripple effect on moviegoers. Now, new box office predictions for the movie have come in.

Previously, Jurassic World Dominion was projected to open between $165 million to $205 million in the US. If the Chris Pratt starrer would open to this and lean towards the higher end, it can easily surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the biggest opener of 2022. However, the new predictions from Variety state that the threequel may collect just $125 million when it opens.

That is still a lot when compared to other flicks. But when it comes to the first two parts of the franchise, this is the lowest of them all. Jurassic World opened with $208 million, and the Fallen Kingdom grossed $148 million. While talking about Jurassic World Dominion, the Chris Pratt starrer has already started to churn in some numbers at the overseas box office.

Just yesterday, it was reported that the film has made around $55 million through its earnings in a few international markets. This seems like a good sign. But at the same time, Top Gun: Maverick, though already released, is still fresh and is going much better than what was expected.

The word-of-mouth of Top Gun 2 is as positive as its reviews from the critics. This gives competition to Jurassic World Dominion as well. Let’s wait and see what Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast have in store for the fans.

