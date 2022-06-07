One Direction was one of the biggest names in the music industry until they fell apart and even now, they have millions of fans who are eagerly waiting for the members to have a reunion. The boys were a global sensation a few years back and all of them are doing well as individual artists now, after calling it quits as a band in 2016. In a recent conversation, Liam Payne brought up the ‘who was the foundation of 1D’ debate and pop star Lizzo doesn’t seem to agree.

For the unversed, the five-member band was formed in London in the year 2010 and the list of members included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Naill Horan, and Liam. They had a successful run for over five years before Zayn decided to leave the group and pursue a solo career in 2015. They were initially signed under the record label Syco Records, founded by X Factor judge Simon Cowell.

In a recent turn of events, Liam Payne appeared as a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, and claimed that he was the foundation of One Direction. “From what I’ve heard, part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me”, he said. Explaining how he has never said this out loud before, he further stated, “So he kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest.”

Now coming back to how Lizzo got involved in the whole debate, all of it started when the About Damn Time singer was reacting and commenting on a series of current affairs. According to People magazine, speaking about Liam Payne’s take on One Direction, she said, “I don’t know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman.”

What do you think about this shade thrown by Lizzo at Liam Payne? Let us know in the comments below.

