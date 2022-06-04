Daily Soap Anupamaa enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also abroad. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles. The show’s popularity has also given a massive boost to the popularity of the cast on social media platforms. In a recent interview, Sudhanshu who plays the role of ‘Vanraj Shah’ on the show opened up on how even after doing big budget movies he couldn’t get this kind of fame that he got from this show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Before signing Anupamaa, Pandey has done some incredible work in the Bollywood industry. He has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Priyanka Chopra to name a few. And not just that, he has also worked in a Hollywood film opposite Jackie Chan. That’s huge, isn’t it? Whoa.

In an interview with ETimes, Sudhanshu Pandey opened up Anupamaa’s massive success and said, “If I tell you frankly I had never imagined that Anupamaa will be such a huge hit. I had a gut feeling that the show would be successful but it would become this massive hit, I had not imagined. I was also not aware of the popularity and reach of television. I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big budget ones. I have done a Hollywood film and the biggest Indian film, Robot 2.0. I have worked with Jackie Chan, Rajnikanth sir, Akshay Kumar. I made a debut with Akshay and actresses like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Gracy Singh have been my heroines in my films.”

Sudhanshu Pandey continued and added, “But the popularity I’ve got from Anupamaa, I have not experienced anything like this before even after doing these big budget films.”

Well, we would agree with that; television indeed has the power to change your career graph and we have seen multiple examples already.

