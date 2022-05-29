We often get nostalgic while looking at our past. Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey also went down memory lane and shared a picture of his modelling days on Instagram.

The actor is receiving a lot of love and attention from his fans for his role as Vanraj Shah in the popular show, Anupamaa. He shared a picture of when he used to be a model at the age of 20 or 21. Looking at his picture many fans commented that ageing has not changed him much and asked for tips also.

Sudhanshu Pandey wrote: “Sometimes it’s good to remind yourself about where you started and where you have reached. So that when you look back, you look up, and thank God for all that he has blessed you with. Forever grateful to Mahakaal. The journey began then and continues till now I can’t thank him enough.”