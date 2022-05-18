National language debate, which was initiated by Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeepa, sometime back, doesn’t seem to die down soon. It all started when the South superstar stated that Hindi is no more our national language and Ajay Devgn was seen lashing out at him for saying so. Soon after this debate took social media by storm, many celebrities came forward from South and Hindi cinema and voiced their opinion. The latest actor to comment on the same is Arjun Rampal.

After Kangana Ranaut, Dhaakad actor Arjun reacted to the National Language debate while supporting Ajay Devgn.

During her latest interview, Arjun Rampal spoke in support of Ajay Devgn and said that Hindi has been our national language and one should always respect that. He however quickly added that one should also celebrate other languages.

Speaking to India Today, Arjun Rampal said, “India is a very diverse, secular and colourful country with so many different languages, cultures, festivals and religions. We all live here together peacefully and happily. I think language is nothing. What’s most important for me is emotion. I think Hindi has been our national language and we should respect that. And it is spoken the most and understood the most in this diverse country to communicate.”

Having said that Arjun Rampal also feels that all languages and cultures shall be celebrated. He further told the portal, “But that is not taking away from any other language. Since we live in such a diverse nation, it would be great to imbibe everybody’s different cultures. Learn a little bit of Tamil, and learn a little bit of Telugu. I have been to Tamil Nadu to study, so I picked up quite a bit of Tamil when I was there. And when you go to Punjab and live there for a few months, I have been shooting there, so you pick up a lot of Punjabi. Or if you go to Gujarat, you pick up Gujarati. I live in Maharashtra, so I know Marathi. It’s amazing and there’s enjoyment in all these languages. We should celebrate them.”

Earlier at the Dhaakad trailer launch, Arjun Rampal’s co-star Kangana Ranaut was also asked about the National Language debate, replying to which, “When you deny Hindi (as the national language), you are denying ‘Delhi ki sarkaar’. You don’t consider Delhi as the centre. Whatever is done in the construction, whatever acts are being passed, are being done in Delhi and they do it in Hindi.”

Dhaakad is slated to hit the screens this Friday i.e., May 20.

