SS Rajamouli’s recently released film RRR, starring south superstars Ram Charan, and Jr NTR was a massive hit in 2022. The film made some insane collections at the box office and received some amazing reviews from the fans. However, now B-town’s self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan urf KRK calls it a flop film.

The Deshdrohi actor who is quite well known for his harsh digs at other industry members, now targeted SS Rajamouli and his film.

Recently in his rant session on Twitter, KRK ended up taking some nasty digs on the super hit film RRR and its maker SS Rajamouli. The actor turned critic also ended up taking an indirect dig at Salman Khan by calling him ‘budhao’ for supporting and promoting the film. For the unversed, Kamaal has stopped mentioning Salman directly in his tweets but still takes indirect digs at him since Bhaijaan had filed a defamation suit against the self-proclaimed critic after his derogatory review of Radhe.

In his hate thread against the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR, the first tweet of KRK read, “I watched film #RRR and told to @ssrajamouli that even God can’t save this crap film at the box office. And finally, it has become a disaster. Heartily congratulations to #Mouli Sahab @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan!”

I watched film #RRR and told to @ssrajamouli that even God can’t save this crap film at the box office. And finally it has become a disaster. Heartily congratulations to #Mouli Sahab @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 18, 2022

In the second tweet, KRK while talking about SS Rajamouli, the actor also dragged Salman Khan and indirectly called him ‘budhao’ as he wrote, “Their biggest mistake was only, they thought that Budhaoo will make their film hit in Hindi. Arey Budhaoo Toh Bechara Apni film Ko Nahi Chala Sakta Tumhari film Ko Kya Chalayega”.

Their biggest mistake was only, they thought that Budhaoo will make their film hit in Hindi. Arey Budhaoo Toh Bechara Apni film Ko Nahi Chala Sakta Tumhari film Ko Kya Chalayega. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 18, 2022

and in the final tweet, Kamaal claimed that Rajamouli should blame himself and not Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn for the film tanking at the box office. His third tweet read, “And sir @ssrajamouli it’s unfair if you are blaming Alia and Ajay for disaster result of your film #RRR. Actually it’s their mistake that they did guest appearance in your crap film. So pls blame yourself sir.”

And sir @ssrajamouli it’s unfair if you are blaming Alia and Ajay for disaster result of your film #RRR. Actually it’s their mistake that they did guest appearance in your crap film. So pls blame yourself sir. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 18, 2022

We have no idea what Kamaal is trying to claim, but RRR was a superhit.

What are your thoughts on KRK’s dig at SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

