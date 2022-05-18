The first season of Lock Upp has now come to an end but looks like it is still a major topic of discussion on social media. If you had been following the show, you are probably already aware that Payal Rohatgi was one of the most performing contestants on the show and she has now put her thoughts forth about losing the title after getting so close to it. She called out Kangana Ranaut and even questioned her opinion on Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, who had previously wished the Dhaakad team the best of luck.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the show kicked off in February this year and ended with Munawar Faruqui being tagged the winner of this season. The show was a massive hit and producer Ekta Kapoor seemed utterly delighted with the results. She even put up a special post for host Kangana Ranaut and jailer Karan Kundrra, who has played a key role in bringing in views.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Payal Rohatgi decided to call out Lock Upp makers for giving the winner’s title to Munwar Faruqui as she believed that she was the true worthy one on the show. Highlighting how most celebs also felt the same, she said, “Sad PR gimmick by …….Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and understand the meaning of the word #BADASS.”

Taking a direct dig at Kangana Ranaut for her newfound bond with Salman Khan, Payal Rohatgi said, “Kangana and a lot of A grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it. So that means the concept of the show was a OCCHA thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Lock Upp.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Visit Gurudwara In Delhi Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube