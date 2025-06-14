Karan Johar is back on the small screens with a titillating show, The Traitors. The show is filled with drama, and who is better at hosting such a reality series than KJo? He has set social media abuzz with his stint on the show, and people are hailing him as one of their favorite hosts. Keep scrolling.

For the uninitiated, this is the Indian edition of the global reality series The Traitors, featuring a bunch of renowned celebs, including Raj Kundra and Maheep Kapoor. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June, and in the second episode, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj, was the first participant to get eliminated. One can imagine the drama in a show with such eccentric personalities, and along with Johar’s captivating presence, it has become intriguing tenfold.

Karan Johar – The Sassiest Host

Karan Johar’s hosting of the Indian version of The Traitors has been well-received in the initial episodes only. Fans have praised Karan, calling him the “ultimate host” who keeps viewers hooked from the first episode. The show’s unique format and Karan’s razor-sharp hosting have turned The Traitors into a binge-worthy sensation. Viewers can’t get enough of it and eagerly await the upcoming episodes.

What truly sets Karan apart is his ability to balance suspense with entertainment. Whether he’s delivering savage one-liners, building nail-biting tension, or playfully calling out contestants, Karan’s presence elevates every moment. Social media is filled with clips of his key moments, with fans appreciating his comfortable presence on screen. Karan Johar’s theatrics and command over the situations set him apart from other hosts. He knows what gets the viewers glued to the TV screens.

Check out some of the fan reactions on social media:

One of the users on Reddit said, “I liked it man. I liked Karan as the host too, I like apoorva so far. I wish they’d drop all the episodes.”

Another said, “I liked Karan here.”

One user, Rupak Bardhan, on X [foremerly Twitter], wrote, “Movie or TV show Karan Johar never fails to create tension.”

Movie or TV show, Karan Johar never fails to create tension 🫣 — Rupak Bardhan (@wittydrift) June 13, 2025

Bardhan also added this –

Karan Johar was such a savage to eliminate a player in the first 10 minutes of the show and say this 😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ihuT18RVMN — Rupak Bardhan (@wittydrift) June 13, 2025

Cine Hub stated, “#KaranJohar continues to be FAVOURITE HOST OF ALL TIME. Savage hosting at its best !”

#KaranJohar continues to be FAVOURITE HOST OF ALL TIME💥💥💥 Savage hosting at its best ! #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/HgcqDf4k8s — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) June 13, 2025

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala also praised KJo and said, “Savage, stylish, unstoppable! 🔥 #KaranJohar turns #TheTraitors into a masterclass in hosting. Once you’re in, there’s no turning back! “

From Koffee With Karan to Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar has always brought his unique flair to hosting, but The Traitors seems to have unlocked a whole new level of his persona.

More about the show

It is a psychological reality show where a small group of hidden traitors secretly eliminate innocents while the rest try to uncover their identities and vote them out.

The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar and featuring a star-studded list of participants, including Uorfi Javed, Maheep Kapoor, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, and more, is now on Amazon Prime Video. Three episodes were dropped on June 12; the remaining will be released every Thursday at 8 PM.

